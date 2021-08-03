Ruttl

#tuesdaytips

Ruttl
Ruttl
  • Save
#tuesdaytips tips designthinking design innovation red yellow brucira collaboration illustration hiruttl web design feedback tool feedback tool for web designers web design review tool design collaboration tool annotation tools for websites visual feedback management tool feedback tool for design teams
Download color palette

If you keep replying to every single slack message or email that comes through, you won’t be able to work properly. ❌
Instead, tell your superiors you’re finishing up the tasks assigned to you and will check your messages after a set period of time. If there’s an emergency, they can always give you a quick call! ✔️

https://ruttl.com/

Ruttl
Ruttl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ruttl

View profile
    • Like