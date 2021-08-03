Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Neeraj Pandey

E- book App

Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey
  • Save
E- book App e book e book user interface user experience user interface ux ui e book ui e book app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,
Here is my recent exploration design for E- book App concept.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback :)

Thanks guys! have a nice day :)

Connect with me
Mail : neerajpandey112000@gmail.com
LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/neerajpandey26

Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey

More by Neeraj Pandey

View profile
    • Like