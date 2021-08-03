ronit radadiya

Travelling App Design

ronit radadiya
ronit radadiya
  • Save
Travelling App Design app ui design
Download color palette

This is a travel app design.

Hope you like it!

Tool Used: Figma

Link for design : https://www.figma.com/file/obpp48tqd45O5kLElFv4pM/Untitled?node-id=7%3A2

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
ronit radadiya
ronit radadiya
Like