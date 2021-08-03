Duy Nguyen

Hypebeast shop - mobile app

Duy Nguyen
Duy Nguyen
  • Save
Hypebeast shop - mobile app sneaker hypebeast ux ui mobile design app
Download color palette

Hi! I'm present to you this shot with 3 screens of concept e-commerce app.

watch full in Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124599361/Hypebeast-E-commerce-Mobile-App

Thank for watching 🥷

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Duy Nguyen
Duy Nguyen

More by Duy Nguyen

View profile
    • Like