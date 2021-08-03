Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed Rumon | Logo & Branding

Spice Logo - Seasoning - Food Ingredients - M Logo - Mevive

Ahmed Rumon | Logo & Branding
Ahmed Rumon | Logo & Branding
  • Save
Spice Logo - Seasoning - Food Ingredients - M Logo - Mevive m branding m letter logo m logo letter logo logotype seasoning modern logo design visual branding identity design packaging vegetables dehydrated food ingredients logo ahmed rumon modern logo branding rumzzline restaurant spices
Download color palette

Spice Logo - Seasoning - Food Ingredients - M Logo - Mevive

Mevive International™ is one of the leading suppliers & exporters of the finest quality food ingredients ranging from Spices & Seasonings, Dehydrated Vegetables, Dried Leaf Ingredients, Spray Dried Ingredients, Speciality Super Foods products. They will start their ctivities in web page: http://meviveinternational.com/

Happy to hear your thoughts about this concept!

-------------
Let's discuss yours project :
rumzzline@gmail.com
rumon.chw@gmail.com

Join @ Skype Or WhatsApp: +8801729-169362
------------

Discover more @
www.therumzzline.com

Find me @
Facebook - Behance - Instagram - LinkedIn - Uplab

Related Keywords:
#spicelogo #herbs #foodbranding #chilli #mlogo #restaurant #organicfood #spicy #green #foodlogo #supplier #exporter #delivery #herbal #tomato #rumzzline #ahmedrumon #logobranding #modernlogodesign #logodesign #logodesignbranding #logofolio #brandidentitydesign #visualbranding #visulidenity #logodesigner #hirelogodesigner #exceptional #graphicsdesigner #freelancersylhet

Ahmed Rumon | Logo & Branding
Ahmed Rumon | Logo & Branding

More by Ahmed Rumon | Logo & Branding

View profile
    • Like