Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Duy Nguyen

Learn Languages - mobile app

Duy Nguyen
Duy Nguyen
  • Save
Learn Languages - mobile app learning ux ui mobile design app
Download color palette

Hi! I'm present to you this shot with 3 screens of concept Learn Languages app.

Thank for watching 🥷

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Duy Nguyen
Duy Nguyen

More by Duy Nguyen

View profile
    • Like