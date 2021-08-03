Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Learning App UI

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Learning App UI work languages teacher learning white purple web development company mobile app app design app icon ux ui website design web development web free freebie figma
Learning App UI work languages teacher learning white purple web development company mobile app app design app icon ux ui website design web development web free freebie figma
Download color palette
  1. Learning-App-UI.jpg
  2. Learning App UI.jpg

Learning App UI

The initial concept to our new App Learning App UI. Soft colors we love the most.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/learning-app-ui

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like