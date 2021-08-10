The Point Studio

To the Rescue!

To the Rescue! education compeition marvel comicbook comic hero information cybersecurity superhero website branding animation design color vector illustration
The first part of this project was designing 'hero' images for each of the landing pages for the NCL website.

The NCL enables students to prepare themselves against practical cybersecurity challenges that they will likely face in the workforce. Open to high school and college students, it is a virtual training ground to develop technical cybersecurity skills.

