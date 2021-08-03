Hello, Dribbblers!

This is my very first day of posting my design on Dribbble and also participating in the #DailyUI challenge!

I would greatly appreciate it if you kindly give me some feedback on my design, thanks 🌼

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

【 Daily UI #001 - Sign Up 】

Design Concept: Sign up form for a recipe website

Fonts: Libre Baskerville, Quicksand

Colors: Navy (#1C4776), Gray (#555555)

Design Tool: Figma



Image Credit: https://unsplash.com/photos/On2VseHUDXw