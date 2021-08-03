Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

Hello, Dribbblers!

This is my very first day of posting my design on Dribbble and also participating in the #DailyUI challenge!

I would greatly appreciate it if you kindly give me some feedback on my design, thanks 🌼

【 Daily UI #001 - Sign Up 】
Design Concept: Sign up form for a recipe website
Fonts: Libre Baskerville, Quicksand
Colors: Navy (#1C4776), Gray (#555555)
Design Tool: Figma

Image Credit: https://unsplash.com/photos/On2VseHUDXw

