Hello, Dribbblers!
This is my very first day of posting my design on Dribbble and also participating in the #DailyUI challenge!
I would greatly appreciate it if you kindly give me some feedback on my design, thanks 🌼
【 Daily UI #001 - Sign Up 】
Design Concept: Sign up form for a recipe website
Fonts: Libre Baskerville, Quicksand
Colors: Navy (#1C4776), Gray (#555555)
Design Tool: Figma
Image Credit: https://unsplash.com/photos/On2VseHUDXw