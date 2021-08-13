Cybersecurity Adventure

The Point Studio

Here are the final couple of scenes from my animated video for the National Cyber League.

I credit my start in illustration and animation to the hundreds of pages of comics I drew when I was a kid. This project felt like a return to my wheelhouse and making these character move about a fantastical cyber world was truly a dream job.

