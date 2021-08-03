Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creatype Studio

Sugeng Rawuh Monoline Retro

Sugeng Rawuh Monoline Retro sans-serif
Sugeng Rawuh is a retro monoline typeface. This font comes with a textured shape, so it looks very natural. Sugeng Rawuh is perfect for projects that use a vintage, retro and natural feel.

Sugeng Rawuh is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/sugeng

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
