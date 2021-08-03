Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Scratchy Erratic Handwritten

Scratchy Erratic Handwritten retro
Scratchy is an erratic handwritten typeface. With messy and erratic shapes, this font looks so realistic and natural. There are many alternatives, ligatures and swash in it to make the most of your designs.

Scratchyy is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/scratchy

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
