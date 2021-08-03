Scratchy Erratic Handwritten

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Scratchy is an erratic handwritten typeface. With messy and erratic shapes, this font looks so realistic and natural. There are many alternatives, ligatures and swash in it to make the most of your designs.
Scratchyy is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.
Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/scratchy