Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Creatype Studio

Kalemanja Display Quote

Creatype Studio
Creatype Studio
  • Save
Kalemanja Display Quote elegant
Download color palette

Kalemanja is a Display quote typeface. Crafted with love, this font will make your projects look great with their unique and distinctive shapes. Kalemanja is a great choice for all your big projects.

Kalemanja is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/kalemanja

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Creatype Studio
Creatype Studio

More by Creatype Studio

View profile
    • Like