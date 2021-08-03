Fruiti Juicy Cut-Out Typeface

Fruiti Juicy is a handwritten cutout typeface. You can use this font for cute, happy, and cheerful projects. This font will make your project look more natural and beautiful.

Fruiti Juicy is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/fruiti