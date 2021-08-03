Fruiti Juicy Cut-Out Typeface

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Fruiti Juicy is a handwritten cutout typeface. You can use this font for cute, happy, and cheerful projects. This font will make your project look more natural and beautiful.
Fruiti Juicy is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.
Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/fruiti