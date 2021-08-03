Jordan Dunk Brush Calligraphy

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jordan Dunk is a brush calligraphy typeface that looks trendy with a natural and stylish shape. This font is perfect for your project that wants to stand out from the rest. There are 44 alternative types and 7 ligatures in the purchase package that you must have.

Jordan Dunk is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/jordan

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
