Manchester Signature Script

Manchester is a signature script typeface specially made to look so natural. This font has been carefully designed for natural handwritten text, there are 18 ligatures and 25 alternatives to get free-flowing strokes.

Manchester is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/manchester