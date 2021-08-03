Creatype Studio

Manchester Signature Script

Creatype Studio
Creatype Studio
  • Save
Manchester Signature Script signature
Download color palette

Manchester is a signature script typeface specially made to look so natural. This font has been carefully designed for natural handwritten text, there are 18 ligatures and 25 alternatives to get free-flowing strokes.

Manchester is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/manchester

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Creatype Studio
Creatype Studio

More by Creatype Studio

View profile
    • Like