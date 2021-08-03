Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

Strength in symbolism

A recent branding project undertaken by Lloyd Creative included a number of proposals that were eventually passed over in favour of another design direction.
This bold icon was created to symbolise the word ‘Daylight’ and incorporated a distinctly retro vibe with the heavy horizontal bands forming a stylised sunset.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
