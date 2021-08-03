Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anastasya Monoline Script

Anastasya Monoline Script signature
Anastasya is a Monoline Script typeface created by skilled hands to make this font look extraordinary. This font is suitable for all your big projects, making your project look fabulous.

Anastasya is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/anastasya

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
