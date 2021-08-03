Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

Something to crow about

Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
  • Save
Something to crow about farm animal rooster line illustration logo branding illustration
Download color palette

Here’s a feisty wee rooster created as an illustrative solution for a recent branding proposal.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Welcome to the online portfolio of Lloyd Creative

More by Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

View profile
    • Like