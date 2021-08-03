Designway
Finance website - Home page

Finance website - Home page website orange color scheme finance website ui design home page finance design
Here's an interesting investment website we've been working on recently.

The design of the website has a very simple and clean interface, which makes it easy for novice users.
The functionality remains pretty basic as well, which displays the top-performing stocks along with few of its parameters.

