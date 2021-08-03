Kallisoka Modern Elegant Serif

Kallisoka is a modern elegant serif typeface with a modern form that makes this font look so luxurious. Crafted with love, this font has 33 alternatives and 10 ligatures that can make your designs look absolutely stunning.

Kallisoka is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/kallisoka