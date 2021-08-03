Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kallisoka Modern Elegant Serif

Kallisoka Modern Elegant Serif sans-serif
Kallisoka is a modern elegant serif typeface with a modern form that makes this font look so luxurious. Crafted with love, this font has 33 alternatives and 10 ligatures that can make your designs look absolutely stunning.

Kallisoka is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/kallisoka

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
