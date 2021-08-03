Kallisoka Modern Elegant Serif

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Kallisoka is a modern elegant serif typeface with a modern form that makes this font look so luxurious. Crafted with love, this font has 33 alternatives and 10 ligatures that can make your designs look absolutely stunning.
Kallisoka is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.
Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/kallisoka