Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

Negative Space Mountains

Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Negative Space Mountains
Unused but not unloved.
Here’s a brand proposal from the archives that was passed over in favour of another design direction. Seemed a shame to let this one drift off into oblivion.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
