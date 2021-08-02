Sophie Speliopoulos

PB! Emote

Sophie Speliopoulos
Sophie Speliopoulos
  • Save
PB! Emote illustration adobe photoshop adobe illustrator twitch emotes twitch design branding adobe
Download color palette

Are you a speedrunning Twitch streamer? If so, this PB emote might be perfect for you! Inspired by the iconic Jif peanut butter packaging, this emote is ideal for speedrunners who want their chats to celebrate Personal Best times with them. The emote is available for purchase, so please use the email button on my page to inquire if you're interested!

I am open for custom Twitch emote and sub badge commissions as well, so please feel free to reach out through email if you want to collaborate!

Sophie Speliopoulos
Sophie Speliopoulos

More by Sophie Speliopoulos

View profile
    • Like