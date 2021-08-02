Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
XD Frames

Customizable Device Frames for Adobe XD and Figma at XD Frames

XD Frames
XD Frames
  • Save
Customizable Device Frames for Adobe XD and Figma at XD Frames web design figma adobe xd illustration vector ux ui
Download color palette

Customizable neumorphic XD Frames with gradient background give your Adobe XD prototypes a clean and modern look. Check out the templates at https://xdframes.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
XD Frames
XD Frames

More by XD Frames

View profile
    • Like