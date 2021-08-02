Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bagus Fikri
Dash - Free Dashboard UI Figma

Fikri Studio
Hello Guys,

Today we (@fikristudio) released a dashboard UI freebies.

You can:
- Use it in your project personal/commercial

You cannot:
- Redistribute

Please enjoy!

---

icon is using Free icon from Leonid, and with permission: https://www.figma.com/community/file/886554014393250663

Dash - Freebies from Fikri Studio.fig
500 KB
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Hi, we are here to help business build their product
