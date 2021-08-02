Web Design - Josiah Goldsmith

Josiah Goldsmith

With recent updates to my personal branding, I decided to rebuild my website too. Walking the line between professional and personal, I created a visual identity that's minimalistic, but also full of character.

Every last detail of this site was drawn by myself, right down the font used for the body copy.

Proudly designed and built within Webflow. Future updates to the site will include an updated Navbar (so if anyone has any suggestions, I'm all ears!)

