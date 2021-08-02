Andri.
SUB-X

Task Management App

Andri.
SUB-X
Andri. for SUB-X
Hire Us
  • Save
Task Management App project app task app app task app design design app project management app project management project task management app task management task mobile design mobile uidesign uiuxdesign design uiux ui
Task Management App project app task app app task app design design app project management app project management project task management app task management task mobile design mobile uidesign uiuxdesign design uiux ui
Task Management App project app task app app task app design design app project management app project management project task management app task management task mobile design mobile uidesign uiuxdesign design uiux ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg

Hello Guys!
.
This is my Exploration For Task Management Application Design.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Don't forget to like it
Thank you
--------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to sub1studio.design@gmail.com

SUB-X
SUB-X
Hire Us

More by SUB-X

View profile
    • Like