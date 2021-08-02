Zafor Iqbal ⭐

Jobpilot - Job Portal Dashboard

Zafor Iqbal ⭐
Zafor Iqbal ⭐
  • Save
Jobpilot - Job Portal Dashboard overview figma
Download color palette

Hello Guys 🖐,

Have a look at my new classified job listing dashboard UI design exploration. Let me know what is your thought about it! 😊

Available for your projects 💼
Zafor.c66@gmail.com
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/Wm4XusyuD3sT

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Zafor Iqbal ⭐
Zafor Iqbal ⭐

More by Zafor Iqbal ⭐

View profile
    • Like