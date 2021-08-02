Bryan Flynn

Cleveland Guardians Logo Concept

Bryan Flynn
Bryan Flynn
  • Save
Cleveland Guardians Logo Concept baseball vector monogram monog graphic design for fun rebrand logo guardians cleveland
Download color palette

Following the official release of the new Cleveland Guardians identity, I spent a week working on a perspective. Full project on IG at http://bit.ly/2WOKKgz

Bryan Flynn
Bryan Flynn

More by Bryan Flynn

View profile
    • Like