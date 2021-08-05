Josiah Goldsmith

Modular Houseplant - Type Specimen

Modular Houseplant - Type Specimen typography monospace font modular monospace type design type
Modular Houseplant is a monospaced typeface, inspired by the labels on plywood cabinets in vintage record shops. Available in three confusingly-named weights: Full Fat (bold), Irregular (regular), and Skimmed (light).

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
