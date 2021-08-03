Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Josiah Goldsmith

Modular Houseplant - Type Sample

Modular Houseplant - Type Sample houseplant modular type specimen font monospaced typeface type
Modular Houseplant is a monospaced typeface, inspired by the labels on plywood cabinets in vintage record shops. Available in three confusingly-named weights: Full Fat (bold), Irregular (regular), and Skimmed (light).

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Designer or something
