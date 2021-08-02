Adesewa

Day 035- Blog post

Day 035- Blog post
Day 35 of the #dailyui challenge is to design a blog post, considering elements like title, author, date etc. I designed this blog post for web. Inspired by Yuya Hashirizaki and the content is an actual blog post written by Jatin Sharma, Parihdi Kohli and Pragya Pokhriyal.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
