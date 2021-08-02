Josiah Goldsmith

Modular Houseplant - Monospaced Typeface

Modular Houseplant - Monospaced Typeface slab serif typewriter font monospaced font monospaced typography font design font type design typeface
Modular Houseplant is a monospaced typeface, inspired by the labels on plywood cabinets in vintage record shops. Three confusingly-named weights are included: Full Fat (bold), Irregular (regular), and Skimmed (light). Designed with the pioneer in mind, I'm sure as heck not going to tell you how to use it!

https://creativemarket.com/JosiahMade/6360612-Modular-Houseplant-Monospace-Font

