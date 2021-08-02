CAMPUS HAAT POSTER

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Campus haat is a food delivery app the delivers homemade foods. The purpose of this design was to stay true to the colour scheme of the brand as well as present the quality and presentation of the product.