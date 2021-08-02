Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anurag ghose

CAMPUS HAAT POSTER

Anurag ghose
Anurag ghose
  • Save
CAMPUS HAAT POSTER poster graphic design typography design pos branding
Download color palette

Campus haat is a food delivery app the delivers homemade foods. The purpose of this design was to stay true to the colour scheme of the brand as well as present the quality and presentation of the product.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Anurag ghose
Anurag ghose

More by Anurag ghose

View profile
    • Like