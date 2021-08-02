🤩UI Design for Frontend Mentor Challenge

I developed this project for one challenge of Frontend Mentor. I have used two viewport sizes as Mobile and Desktop. If you need to design UI for your website or want to develop website based on current UI design, please let me know. I will be here 24/7.

🧡You can witness for yourself by : https://social-proof-section-ten-delta.vercel.app/

🧡For further info : timax_@outlook.com or tharusha.induwar@gmail.com