Day004 - Calculator Design

calculator design interface ux ui uiux
Day004 / DailyUI - Calculator App Design

I was inspired by Realme's Calculator App. By default, you will get standart calculator. When you need scientific, you can touch the text button "scientific" just above calculator buttons or you can simply slide down on the button area. Great, you just get the scientific calculator.

Any creative idea to make it better? Let's share yours in comment section.
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
