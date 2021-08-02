gilalang

CHOISI

gilalang
gilalang
  • Save
CHOISI business graphic design perfumes accessories jewellery card branding fashion logo
Download color palette

Developing the concept for the Fashion brand "CHOISI", I aimed to display its lightness and at the same time elegance.
"CHOISI"offers the best accessories , perfumes, shoes, clothes, jewellery , watches, pen, wallets products, etc

thanks you for see

gilalang
gilalang

More by gilalang

View profile
    • Like