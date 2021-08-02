Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pradipta K

Point of Sale with Dashboard - Coffee Shop

Point of Sale with Dashboard - Coffee Shop kurniawan pradipta graphic design design app ipad ux ui coffee shop tablet intelligence business business intelligence dashboard point of sales sales of point pos point of sale
What’s up, mates? Hope you are doing great! Happy to present to you my design: Point of Sale with Dashboard - Coffee Shop 📱

This application is a point of sale (POS) application that has a dashboard feature with business intelligence technology. This application can help you record sales data that can be used as a way to make your business decisions.
