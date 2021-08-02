Honey Taste – A Playful & Fun 5 Display Font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Honey Taste – 5 Display Font
Honey Taste is a playful and fun display font with 5 different styles in the font. Each style can be used for different purposes, and each style can be combined with another style. Enjoy this font 🙂
Ideal for logos, quotes, doodle, comic, books, greeting cards, toys, posters, baby clothing, picture books or anything that requires a fun and happiness look!
In Zip Package :
– HoneyTaste (Otf, Ttf, Woff)
– HoneyTaste Dot (Otf, Ttf, Woff)
– HoneyTaste Line (Otf, Ttf, Woff)
– HoneyTaste Love (Otf, Ttf, Woff)
– HoneyTaste Zigzag (Otf, Ttf, Woff)
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
