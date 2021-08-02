Kathryn Yokoyama

Daily UI Challenge #1 - Sign up screen

app ui design
Download color palette

Sign up screen for a fictional Japanese language learning app. Daily UI Challenge #1

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
