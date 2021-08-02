Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hosea 6:1-2

Hosea 6:1-2 typography illustration graphic design
A graphic illustration I made the other day for OneWay Ministries scripture song "Return to the Lord."

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
