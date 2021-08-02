Pradipta K

Clothing Size Recommendation - AlwaysFit.

Pradipta K
Pradipta K
  • Save
Clothing Size Recommendation - AlwaysFit. kurniawan pradipta graphic design design app alwaysfit ux ui ml ar reality augmented learning machine iphone clothes size recommendation figma mobile
Download color palette

Hello!😊
What’s up, mates? Hope you are doing great! Happy to present to you my design - AlwaysFit. 📱

AlwaysFit. is an application that helps you to determine the size or recommend the size of clothes that fit your body using Machine Learning technology. You can also try on the clothes virtually with Augmented Reality (AR) technology.
----
Do you like it? Press "L". 🧡
_________________________________________________
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/peradiptacs_
LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/pradipta-kurniawan
Email : peradiptakurniawan13@gmail.com

Pradipta K
Pradipta K

More by Pradipta K

View profile
    • Like