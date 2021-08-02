Clothing Size Recommendation - AlwaysFit.

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello!😊
What’s up, mates? Hope you are doing great! Happy to present to you my design - AlwaysFit. 📱
AlwaysFit. is an application that helps you to determine the size or recommend the size of clothes that fit your body using Machine Learning technology. You can also try on the clothes virtually with Augmented Reality (AR) technology.
