Elegant Video Ads with PowerPoint

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Making product video ads for social media is a full-time work. But if you have access to customizable video templates you can reduce time for producing ads to just about an hour or even less ... saving you time, effort and yes, money too.
The good thing about VidBazaar's templates are that they are all made with PowerPoint. Which means you'll be using a familiar tool to make video ads. After all, aren't you already making presentations for your business with PowerPoint?
We add carefully handcrafted fresh designs every month. Come, check out our collections at https://vidbazaar.com.
Avail our Lifetime Deal at AppSumo for just $29.