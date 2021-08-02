Chathu Rashmini

#DailyUI #014 - Countdown Timer

#DailyUI #014 - Countdown Timer
Hey dribbblers,

Welcome to my daily UI design #014; a countdown timer
This design is for a countdown timer of a yoga mobile app - DailYoga

Tool used: Figma

Thanks :)

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
