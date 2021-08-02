Radithya Bintang

Personal project of redesigning Trakindo landing page

Radithya Bintang
Radithya Bintang
  • Save
Personal project of redesigning Trakindo landing page illustration design bus truck company web design landing page branding ui
Download color palette

This is a personal project to redesign Trakindo landing page with a more minimalist concept but still emphasize the functionality of the existing features so that users can get complete information about the company.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Radithya Bintang
Radithya Bintang

More by Radithya Bintang

View profile
    • Like