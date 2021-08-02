Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Calab Crow

Crow & Sons Chili

Calab Crow
Calab Crow
  • Save
Crow & Sons Chili desert chili food branding brand and identity design logo logo design
Download color palette

Further refinement of the last post. Utilizing an updated color scheme to push more into the right direction and feel of a logo for a chili.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Calab Crow
Calab Crow

More by Calab Crow

View profile
    • Like