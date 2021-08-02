Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Megan Riley

Oh, Shucks

Megan Riley
Megan Riley
  • Save
Oh, Shucks logo design sketch pastel digital micron pen drawing digital painting illustration
Download color palette

A revamp of an old illustration in a new, chunky retro style

Megan Riley
Megan Riley

More by Megan Riley

View profile
    • Like