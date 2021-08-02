Ed-tech — Coursely Web Platform

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers! 👋🏽
Sharing here a new design exploration for an Ed-tech project. This one makes it easier to see the events as a list and keep your learning continuously.
This design is focused on enabling students and teachers to easily track required activities and filter courses. Let me know what you think.
Feel free to drop any feedbacks, I'd love to hear it!
Do you want to collaborate with me?
✉️ Email hey@coderdiaz.me
Typefaces: Inter.
—
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit me profile or follow me on twitter!