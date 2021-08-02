AESTHETIC APPARATUS

Covid Safety Posters

Covid safety posters I did for a Minneapolis restaurant chain. The posters were intended for the employees (not to be seen by the general public). I believe there was to be a couple more designs but the project ended up not going forward.

Graphic Design + Illustration + Printmaking

