Noer hidayat
Inside Friday

Delivers - Home Page Food Delivery

Noer hidayat
Inside Friday
Noer hidayat for Inside Friday
Hire Us
  • Save
Delivers - Home Page Food Delivery motion graphics app design web design design uidesign ui
Download color palette
  1. Done.mp4
  2. Preview.png

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Delivers - Home Page Food Delivery . Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thanks guys! have a nice day :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Inside Friday
Inside Friday
Walk-in a directed straight line
Hire Us

More by Inside Friday

View profile
    • Like